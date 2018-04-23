Jury: Atlanta attorney who shot wife guilty of murder - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jury: Atlanta attorney who shot wife guilty of murder

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A jury has found an Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife guilty of murder and influencing witnesses.

Jurors returned the verdict Monday afternoon in the case of 75-year-old Claud "Tex" McIver.

No one has disputed that he shot 64-year-old Diane McIver in September 2016, but the defense had said the shooting was an accident.

The murder conviction means jurors believe he intended to kill his wife. That carries a sentence of life in prison, and it's up to the judge whether he will have the possibility of parole.

The jury also found him guilty of possession of a gun during the commission of a felony and guilty of aggravated assault.

McIver was immediately handcuffed in preparation to be taken to jail. No immediate sentencing date was announced.

