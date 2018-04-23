Strokes for Stroke provides art therapy for stroke survivors

Capital Area stroke survivors will have the opportunity to express themselves through art in the American Heart Association’s first Strokes for Stroke art therapy class for stroke survivors.

Participants in the Strokes For Stroke classes will personalize their own version of a painting that will later be on display for the community in honor of Stroke Month, May.

STROKES FOR STROKES

Wednesday, April 25

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The NeuroMedical Center

10101 Park Rowe Avenue, 6th floor

“Calling attention to Stroke Month is so very important in our community,” says The NeuroMedical Center’s vascular neurologist and stroke specialist, Sheryl Martin-Schild, M.D. “Most Americans can’t name one symptom of a stroke and we need to change that through awareness in order to improve patient outcomes.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States; however, it remains a leading cause of permanent adult disability. While traditional therapy helps a stroke patient regain mobility and brain function, art therapy has been found to help fight depression and anxiety during stroke recovery.

Art therapy is used as one method to help stroke patients recover. Creating images uses the physical and cognitive sides of the brain and making art combines the two. Art therapy has shown an early promise in assisting the patient with recovery issue such as verbal communication, depression and the physical pain associated with stroke.

“It is important to find recovery tools that can stimulate and inspire the patient and we know that painting achieves that,” says Martin-Schild. “We are excited to participate in this new program with the American Heart Association and show the community just how far our patients have come in their recovery.”

Art therapy can also stimulate the brain’s ability to adjust and form new pathways after stroke and offer a new form of expression for someone who has lost certain abilities.

