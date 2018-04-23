Drop-off unused and expired prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting a parish-wide Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 28 at the EBRSO Traffic Office.



DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

Saturday, April 28

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

EBRSO Traffic Office

9313 Burbank Drive

The initiative seeks to remove potentially dangerous expired or unused prescription drugs from homes. The service is free and anonymous; no questions will be asked.

PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG DROP-OFF

Any solid dosage form of pharmaceutical products

Tablets

Capsules

Patches

DRUGS NOT ACCEPTED IN DROP-OFF

Liquids

Needles

Sharps

Inhalers

Syringes

IV solutions

Other bio-hazard materials

“Every year we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths due in large part to the abuse and addiction of opioid drugs,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We want to first and foremost educate the community about the danger of the abuse of prescription drugs. We want to also encourage them to get unused, expired or leftover prescription drugs out of their homes. This program allows them to drop these medications off for safe disposal at our collection site.”

2017 OVERDOSES (Source: EBR Coroner’s office)

Deaths increased by 25%

Opiate antidote administered 2x more than ever before

“Drug overdose deaths are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States,” Brad Byerley, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of the DEA’s Baton Rouge District Office said. “Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for our community to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by ridding homes of all expired or unused prescription and over- the-counter drugs.”

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly two-thirds (66%) of the more than 63,000 overdose deaths involved illegal and prescribed opioid drugs. Many of which were prescriptions.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs are the most commonly abused substances by Americans aged 14 and older. Each day, more than 1,600 teenagers begin abusing prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, "a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet," the DEA said in a statement.

“Leaving potentially dangerous drugs leftover from a minor surgery or ailment could cost our children their life,” Sheriff Gautreaux said. “It’s not worth the risk of leaving something so harmful in our homes.”

