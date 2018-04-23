Fertility Answers offers egg freezing and supply test discounts for National Infertility Awareness Week

A Baton Rouge fertility clinic, Fertility Answers, is offering discounted services in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 22 through April 28.

“National Infertility Awareness Week® is a movement to educate the public and create greater awareness and understanding about infertility in Louisiana,” said Dr. John Storment, medical director at Fertility Answers. “Our goal is to help women and men find answers and get the support they need to make important medical decisions and address the medical, emotional, social and economic challenges infertility can present,” said Dr. Storment.

Fertility Answers will offer special rates during the entire month of April 2018 to help raise awareness about infertility and women’s fertility potential and preservation.

DISCOUNTED SERVICES IN APRIL

Anti-mullerian (AMH) Testing

Cost: $10

Cost: $10 Egg Freezing

Special rate: $6,000 (excluding medications)

AMH TESTING

AMH testing is a blood test that can provide useful information about a woman’s ovarian reserve, or egg supply. The levels of AMH in the blood indicate the approximate number of follicles in a woman’s ovaries. AMH testing can be performed at any time during a woman‘s cycle. This test can help women begin planning their families and identify whether fertility preservation with egg freezing is appropriate for them.

EGG FREEZING

There are many reasons why women may want to postpone pregnancy. Some women may be focusing on their education or career, while others are still trying to find the perfect partner. Egg freezing can preserve future fertility.

The physicians at Fertility Answers offer comprehensive assisted reproductive services, including in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis.

Fertility Answers has two locations, in Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

FERTILITY ANSWERS - BATON ROUGE

500 Rue de la Vie, Suite 510

Call: 225-926-6886 or 888-467-BABY (2229)

FERTILITY ANSWERS - LAFAYETTE

206 E. Farrel Road

Call: 337-989-8795 or 888-467-BABY (2229)

