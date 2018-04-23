Woman held in 2 deaths likely to be extradited to Florida - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman held in 2 deaths likely to be extradited to Florida

DALLAS (AP) - A Minnesota woman arrested in Texas in the killings of two people in separate states, including her husband, will likely be sent to Florida for prosecution.

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess is being held in the Cameron County jail in South Texas on Florida charges that include murder with a firearm.

Cameron County prosecutor Edward Sandoval says Riess will attend an extradition hearing Monday to send her to Florida.

Minnesota authorities say Riess is suspected in the shooting death of David Riess, whose body was found at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, in late March.

Investigators believe Lori Riess then fled to Florida where she killed Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach, intending to steal her identity.

Authorities arrested Riess on Thursday at a Texas Gulf Coast restaurant.

