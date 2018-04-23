Minnesota woman suspected in 2 killings waives extradition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Minnesota woman suspected in 2 killings waives extradition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - It will be first come, first served for two states wanting to take custody of a Minnesota woman who is suspected in two killings.

Lois Riess waived extradition Monday before a judge in Brownsville, Texas. The 56-year-old fugitive was the subject of a national hunt after her husband, David Riess, was found fatally shot last month at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

Authorities believe Lois Riess fled to Florida and killed Pamela Hutchinson to assume her identity. Hutchinson was found dead with gunshot wounds earlier this month in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Minnesota and Florida have 10 days to move Riess. The first state to send their authorities to retrieve her will get her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

