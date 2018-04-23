EU launches probe of Apple's takeover of digital app Shazam - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU launches probe of Apple's takeover of digital app Shazam

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is opening an investigation into Apple's acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam to make sure it doesn't limit consumer choice too much.

Apple said in December it would buy the maker of the popular song-recognition app, which Apple's digital assistant Siri had been competing with.

EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the initial investigation hopes to "ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger."

Among other issues, Vestager's office also worries that Apple would get easy access to sensitive consumer data and lure customers from competitors to its own services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Monday, April 23 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:15:07 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:17:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby defense blocked from using deposition

    The Latest: Cosby defense blocked from using deposition

    Monday, April 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-04-23 13:35:21 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:16:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial won't allow his lawyers to introduce testimony they say would shed light on the possible motivation of the comedian's chief accuser.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial won't allow his lawyers to introduce testimony they say would shed light on the possible motivation of the comedian's chief accuser.More >>

  • Whistleblower: School used software to get more state money

    Whistleblower: School used software to get more state money

    Monday, April 23 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:41:16 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:16:06 GMT
    Regulators are reviewing a whistleblower's claims that Ohio's largest online charter school used new software that it installed in 2016 to intentionally inflate attendance figures.More >>
    Regulators are reviewing a whistleblower's claims that Ohio's largest online charter school used new software that it installed in 2016 to intentionally inflate attendance figures.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly