18 Syracuse students out of classes after offensive videos - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

18 Syracuse students out of classes after offensive videos

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Eighteen Syracuse University students face disciplinary charges after videos emerged showing fraternity members using racial slurs and simulating a sexual assault of a disabled person.

Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado announced Sunday that investigators had filed complaints against the students. He said the investigation into the Theta Tau videos was continuing and others "may be implicated in the coming days." Syracuse.com reports that students could face suspensions of expulsions.

Syracuse University expelled the engineering fraternity shortly after the first video surfaced last week. Chancellor Kent Syverud on Sunday called the latest video clip of crude behavior at Theta Tau "appalling and disgusting."

Maldonado says the students were removed from class "out of an abundance of caution" and that alternative class and study arrangements are being made for them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle

    Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle

    Monday, April 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-04-23 13:35:31 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-23 15:49:28 GMT
    Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its paid summer internship program.More >>
    Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its paid summer internship program.More >>

  • US raises Nicaragua threat level, pulls diplomats' families

    US raises Nicaragua threat level, pulls diplomats' families

    Monday, April 23 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-04-23 13:25:21 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-04-23 15:48:56 GMT
    The United States is shutting down routine operations at its embassy in Nicaragua and pulling out some if its employees amid a string of deadly protests.More >>
    The United States is shutting down routine operations at its embassy in Nicaragua and pulling out some if its employees amid a string of deadly protests.More >>

  • New lynching memorial evokes terror of victims

    New lynching memorial evokes terror of victims

    Monday, April 23 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 06:15:29 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-04-23 15:48:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly