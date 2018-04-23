Airline passenger fined after keeping free airline apple - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Airline passenger fined after keeping free airline apple

DENVER (AP) - The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has fined a woman $500 for not declaring she was bringing a free apple into the U.S. that she received on her Delta Air Lines flight from Paris.

Crystal Tadlock tells KDVR-TV in Denver that flight attendants had passed out the apples and she placed it in her carry-on to save for her flight from Minneapolis to Denver. Her bag was randomly searched by Customs.

Tadlock says the agent asked her if her trip to France was expensive and when she said yes he told her it was about to get more expensive after charging her $500.

Delta says it recommends all passengers comply with Customs regulations.

Customs declaration forms ask passengers if they are bringing any fruits or vegetables into the country.

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com

