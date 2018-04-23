Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media. And the best part? They'll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it's looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years older and looking to pursue a career in social media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Monday, April 23 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:15:07 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:16:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby defense blocked from using deposition

    The Latest: Cosby defense blocked from using deposition

    Monday, April 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-04-23 13:35:21 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:16:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial won't allow his lawyers to introduce testimony they say would shed light on the possible motivation of the comedian's chief accuser.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial won't allow his lawyers to introduce testimony they say would shed light on the possible motivation of the comedian's chief accuser.More >>

  • Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:05:04 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:12:22 GMT
    (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...(Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly