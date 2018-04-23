Sweeping EU trade deal with Mexico seen as signal to US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sweeping EU trade deal with Mexico seen as signal to US

(Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto chat as they tour the Hannover Messe fair where Mexico is this year's guest country in Hannover, northern Germany, Monday, April 23, 2018. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto chat as they tour the Hannover Messe fair where Mexico is this year's guest country in Hannover, northern Germany, Monday, April 23, 2018.

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union says a sweeping new trade deal with Mexico is a signal to the rest of the world - including the Trump administration.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malstrom said Monday that the preliminary deal, agreed on Saturday and to be finalized this year, is a "powerful signal to the whole world."

She said it shows that "with increasing protectionism in certain parts of the world, many of us do believe good trade agreements can be made ... to the benefit of consumers and companies."

The deal comes as Trump's America-first policies have thrown U.S.-Mexico trade into uncertainty and stalled efforts for a U.S.-EU trade deal.

The EU-Mexico deal removes tariffs on cheese, chocolate, pasta and other foods. It updates and expands a two-decade-old agreement to include financial services and online commerce, among other sectors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:05:04 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:19 GMT
    (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...(Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>

  • Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Sunday, April 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-22 14:24:42 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:12 GMT
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>

  • New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    Monday, April 23 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 06:15:29 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly