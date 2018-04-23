EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and... (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and...
(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, left, and European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan participate in a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Ce... (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, left, and European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan participate in a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Ce...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The EU's trade chief says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will press U.S. President Donald Trump this week to exempt the 28-member bloc permanently from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU will be ready to hit back with measures of its as of next month if the punitive tariffs are imposed.

The United States and the EU are holding high-level talks to address the issue but Malmstrom insisted Washington should not count on any concessions from the EU.

She said: "We expect an unconditional and permanent exception."

Macron arrives in Washington on Monday while Merkel travels on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:05:04 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:19 GMT
    (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...(Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>

  • Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Sunday, April 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-22 14:24:42 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:12 GMT
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>

  • New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    Monday, April 23 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 06:15:29 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly