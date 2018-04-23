La. Dept of Health to offer free STD testing this week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. Dept of Health to offer free STD testing this week

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health

BATON ROUGE, LA (April 17, 2018) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public health is offering STD testing at no cost to patients at select Parish Health Units on April 24, April 25 and April 26 in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s STD Awareness Month. 

Through this initiative, the Office of Public Health hopes to promote awareness about STDs and remove potential barriers for screening and testing. In addition to STD screening, residents can also receive free testing for HIV.

The screening is for people who are unsure of their STD status. Those who are experiencing symptoms should contact their local parish health unit to schedule an appointment at a time other than during the screening

Testing will be completed during normal business hours in the following Parish Health Units on the dates listed below:
  • Tuesday, April 24
    • Terrebonne Parish Health Unit, 600 Polk St., Houma (Testing will happen between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W. Willow St., Building A, Lafayette
    • Calcasieu Parish Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman St., Lake Charles
       
  • Wednesday, April 25
    • Orleans Parish Health Unit - Delgado, 517 N. Rampart St., New Orleans
    • East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, 353 N. 12th St., Baton Rouge (Testing will happen between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
    • Rapides Parish Unit, 5604-A Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria
       
  • Thursday, April 26
    • Caddo Parish Health Unit, 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport
    • Ouachita Parish Health Unit, 1650 Desiard St., Monroe
    • Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit - Hammond, 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond (Testing will happen between 8:30 to 4 p.m.)

Appointments by phone are preferred but not required. Those interested in making an appointment at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit can call 225-242-4862.

