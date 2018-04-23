La. Dept of Health to offer free STD testing this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (April 17, 2018) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public health is offering STD testing at no cost to patients at select Parish Health Units on April 24, April 25 and April 26 in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s STD Awareness Month.

Through this initiative, the Office of Public Health hopes to promote awareness about STDs and remove potential barriers for screening and testing. In addition to STD screening, residents can also receive free testing for HIV.

The screening is for people who are unsure of their STD status. Those who are experiencing symptoms should contact their local parish health unit to schedule an appointment at a time other than during the screening



Testing will be completed during normal business hours in the following Parish Health Units on the dates listed below: