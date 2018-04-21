Lobbying firm contradicts denials in EPA chief's condo deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lobbying firm contradicts denials in EPA chief's condo deal

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a news conference at the EPA in Washington, on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standar... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a news conference at the EPA in Washington, on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standar...

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new federal disclosure shows a Washington lobbyist tied to a bargain-priced condo leased by Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt sought to influence the agency on behalf of a client earlier this year.

The disclosure report by the powerhouse Washington lobbying firm Williams & Jensen was filed late Friday, hours after its chairman, Steven Hart, announced his early retirement.

The firm's new filing contradicts denials by both Pruitt and Hart that the lobbyist hadn't conducted any recent business with EPA.

Media reports first disclosed last month that Pruitt rented a Capitol Hill condo from a corporation co-owned by Hart's wife for just $50 a night.

The disclosure report says Hart lobbied EPA in the first quarter of 2018 on behalf of the nation's largest pork producer, Smithfield Foods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

