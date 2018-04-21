Mexico, EU reach deal to update trade agreement

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico says it has reached a deal with the European Union to update their trade agreement, including the elimination of tariffs on a number of agricultural products.

President Enrique Pena Nieto says via Twitter that this "agreement in principle" was struck Saturday in Brussels.

He says "the modernization of this instrument broadens our markets and consolidates us as priority partners of one of the most important economic blocs in the world."

A government statement says tariffs will be scrapped on Mexican orange juice, tuna, honey, agave syrup, fruits and vegetables, among others.

Also addressed in the deal are services, telecommunications, technology, rules for protecting investments and a mechanism for dispute resolution.

Mexico is in ongoing talks with the United States and Canada on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement.

