Stars Group doubles down with purchase of Sky Betting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Stars Group doubles down with purchase of Sky Betting

By The Associated Press

Canadian online-gambling company Stars Group Inc. says it is buying U.K.-based Sky Betting & Gaming in a deal worth $4.7 billion.

Stars Group, which owns PokerStars, said Saturday the purchase will create the biggest publicly listed online-gambling company and make it a bigger player in the fast-growing business of online sports betting.

Sky Betting is owned by CVC Capital Partners and Sky PLC. Its brands include Sky Bet, Oddschecker and fantasy-sports sites.

In February, Stars Group announced it was buying a controlling stake in Australia's CrownBet Holdings for $118 million.

Shares of Toronto-based Stars Group closed Friday at $29.30, giving the company a market value of nearly $4.2 billion. The shares have soared 26 percent in 2018 and 66 percent in the past 12 months.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-04-21 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-04-21 17:59:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

  • Man killed in random knife attack at California steakhouse

    Man killed in random knife attack at California steakhouse

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-21 17:56:41 GMT
    (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>

  • New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:34:09 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-21 17:56:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly