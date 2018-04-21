Smyths Toys to take over Toys R Us stores in Germany - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Smyths Toys to take over Toys R Us stores in Germany

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holding has placed a bid of $300 million to buy Toys R Us’s Canadian operation... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holding has placed a bid of $300 million to buy Toys R Us’s Canadian operation...

BERLIN (AP) - Ireland-based Smyths Toys has reached a deal to take over more than 90 Toys R Us stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In March, Toys R Us said it would be liquidating its U.S. business. Its German branch said in a statement Saturday that Smyths Toys has signed an agreement to take over its activities in the three countries, with 93 stores and four online shops.

Smyths Toys, which according to the statement operates 110 stores and online shops in Ireland and Britain, said it is confident of establishing and expanding its brand in continental Europe.

The deal requires approval by a U.S. court and other authorities. It foresees Smyths Toys taking over Toys R Us' regional employees and local headquarters in Cologne.

No financial details were given.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:13:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:14:32 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>

  • Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

    Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:14:28 GMT
    (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>

  • High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    Friday, April 20 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-20 23:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:04:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly