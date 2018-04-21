European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

(NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P... (NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...

BERLIN (AP) - The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.

A directive published by EASA late Friday called for inspections within 20 days of blades in the oldest CFM56-7B engines - those that have been through 30,000 engine cycles or more since installation. Newer blades will have to be inspected within 133 days, and the inspections repeated within 3,000 cycles.

A March 26 directive called for ultrasonic inspections within nine months. The updated instructions cited a "further failure" of a CFM56-7B fan blade.

A fan blade snapped off mid-flight on a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday, causing an engine to explode in an accident that fatally injured a passenger.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile

    Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:23:15 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:56:53 GMT
    (ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...(ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

  • Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

    Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-18 18:23:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:56:46 GMT
    (OrganOx via AP). This 2016 photo provided by OrganOx shows Drs. David Nasralla and Annemarie Weissenbacher with the company's metra device holding a liver in Oxford, England. On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, British researchers said that keeping at least...(OrganOx via AP). This 2016 photo provided by OrganOx shows Drs. David Nasralla and Annemarie Weissenbacher with the company's metra device holding a liver in Oxford, England. On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, British researchers said that keeping at least...
    Study suggests warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve organ transplants.More >>
    Study suggests warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve organ transplants.More >>

  • Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:13:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:56:37 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly