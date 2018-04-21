Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh... (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A homeless man was charged Friday with murder in a random attack on a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.

Jamal Jackson, 49, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Mele. He was being held in Ventura County jail on a $1.5 million bail. It's unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mele and his wife were eating dinner with their daughter Wednesday at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura. The girl was sitting in her father's lap when prosecutors say Jackson walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck.

Prosecutor Richard Simon said patrons and a restaurant employee followed Jackson out of the restaurant, even though he still had the knife. They kept track of him until police arrived and arrested him.

Mele was taken to a hospital and died Thursday after being taken off life support.

"It's horrible," Simon said. "You don't think you're going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn't do anything."

Simon said the two men had not interacted before the attack.

"He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap," Simon said. "You're not supposed to die that way."

Mele's loved ones started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a funeral and to support his wife and daughter.

Mele's Facebook page was filled with photos of his daughter and said he was a manager at an AT&T store.

His killing prompted the Ventura City Council to increase police patrols in the area and add staff members to monitor security cameras, among other measures.

"We are extremely disheartened and infuriated by this criminal attack," Mayor Neal Andrews said in a statement. "We will not tolerate this in our community. Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, residents and businesses."

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 55 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:13:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-21 11:05:12 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>

  • Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

    Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-21 11:05:09 GMT
    (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>

  • High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    Friday, April 20 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-20 23:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:54:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly