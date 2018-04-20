Mother says recalled eggs made son sick

There's a batch of eggs under recall for a dangerous bacteria and at least one family in the Baton Rouge area says it was affected.

Chances are some of those eggs might be in your fridge.

When it's time to restock the refrigerator, do you think twice about what you're putting in it? That's a concern now for Latasha Bradley.

"It's a tough situation and I’m still in shock that it happened to me," said Bradley.

She said her troubles started about two weeks ago after a quick trip to the store when she bought a pack of brownie mix but almost left without a key ingredient.

"I don't have any eggs. Let me grab some eggs," Bradley recalled.

Bradley said her son, LeAndre, ate a small portion of brownie batter, that contained only two eggs, and most of the brownies and felt fine, until later that night when he got violently sick.

"It was so bad. I've never experienced anything like that in my life with my child. He was helpless. I didn't know what to do," she explained.

Bradley said she first thought it was a stomach virus, but one sick day turned into five and three doctor visits.

"Something is going on more than a stomach virus. I knew it had to be more," she added.

She said she heard more than 200 million eggs were recalled by the US Food & Drug Administration due to a possible salmonella outbreak but didn't think twice about it until Thursday night.

"Yesterday, I came home and I was strolling on Facebook and I saw someone posted something about salmonella and I’m like, 'Wait, let me check these eggs, these eggs,'" Bradley said.

The carton UPC code listed on the recall list matches the eggs bought by Bradley.

"I cried because I didn't know what was wrong with my child. I couldn't' do anything for him. I never thought buying eggs would cause this much hurt," she explained.

Bradley said at this point, her son is almost back to normal and she's encouraging everyone to take a double check their egg carton.

"At this point, I don't want to see an egg. I don't want anything that contains eggs," she added.

Bradley said her son went to the doctor Friday afternoon and was tested for a food poisoning. She will get the results back sometime next week.

She also reported her son's illness to the Center for Disease Control and FDA.

