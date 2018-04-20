Suspected Florida school shooter appears in court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suspected Florida school shooter appears in court

(Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ... (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ...
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A gunman who carried a shotgun in a guitar case and opened fire at a Florida high school has been denied bond during his first court appearance.

A handcuffed Sky Bouche appeared Saturday before Judge Willard Pope via video conference at the Marion County Jail. The Ocala Star-Banner reports a second court date was set for next month.

Bouche told the newspaper he felt an adrenaline rush before Friday's shooting that quickly wore off, and he was unable to continue with his plan.

Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence and left one person injured.

