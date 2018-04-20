Suspected Florida school shooter appears in court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suspected Florida school shooter appears in court

(Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ... (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ...
(Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Sgt. Mike Mongeluzzo, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouc... (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Sgt. Mike Mongeluzzo, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouc...
(Doug Engle /Star-Banner via AP). Nikki Brown, center, hugs others in front of Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The ... (Doug Engle /Star-Banner via AP). Nikki Brown, center, hugs others in front of Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The ...
(Jake Maihiot via AP). In this April 20, 2018, photo by Jake Mailhiot, desks, chairs and filing cabinets are used to barricade a classroom door in Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., after school officials announced a "Code Red" alert about an active sh... (Jake Maihiot via AP). In this April 20, 2018, photo by Jake Mailhiot, desks, chairs and filing cabinets are used to barricade a classroom door in Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., after school officials announced a "Code Red" alert about an active sh...
(Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ... (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ...

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A gunman who carried a shotgun in a guitar case and opened fire at a Florida high school has been denied bond during his first court appearance.

A handcuffed Sky Bouche appeared Saturday before Judge Willard Pope via video conference at the Marion County Jail. The Ocala Star-Banner reports a second court date was set for next month.

Bouche told the newspaper he felt an adrenaline rush before Friday's shooting that quickly wore off, and he was unable to continue with his plan.

Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence and left one person injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-04-21 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-21 18:48:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

  • Man killed in random knife attack at California steakhouse

    Man killed in random knife attack at California steakhouse

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-21 18:47:56 GMT
    (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Jamal Jackson. The homeless man has been charged with murder in a random stabbing attack in which a man was killed wh...
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>
    A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.More >>

  • New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:34:09 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-21 18:47:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly