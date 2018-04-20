CDC warns: Do not eat any romaine lettuce from Yuma, AZ

Five new states have been added to the list experience an E. coli outbreak. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - The E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce has now expanded to 16 states and applies to all romaine lettuce, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

It originated in seven states and applied primarily to bagged lettuce.

The lettuce crop affected comes from the Yuma, AZ, region, according to the CDC.

"This warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine," the CDC's release said.

So far the agency has tracked 53 cases of E. coli infection, with 31 hospitalizations. No deaths have yet been reported.

The highest concentrations of cases have been in the Northeast, in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut; and in Northwest, in Idaho, Washington and Montana.

Most people get sick from E. coli three to four days after consuming the bacteria. Signs include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

