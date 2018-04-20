Walmart tests new employee dress code at some stores - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Walmart tests new employee dress code at some stores

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom. Under the pilot program at less than 100 stores, workers ... (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom. Under the pilot program at less than 100 stores, workers ...

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Retail giant Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.

Under the pilot program at fewer than 100 stores, workers can wear solid color blue jeans instead of khaki-colored or black denim pants. They also can wear a solid-color shirt of their choosing instead of solid blue or white shirts.

Corporate communications director Justin Rushing says Walmart is always listening to its associates and their feedback helps test these kinds of ideas. There is no end date for the test. The pilot program will continue it until the company feels it has gathered enough information.

Walmart revised its dress code in 2015 when it permitted employees with physically demanding jobs to wear T-shirts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow porn star's suit

    Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow porn star's suit

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 18:23:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

    Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:33:47 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-20 18:18:05 GMT
    The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has been sentenced to life in prison for making the deadly smuggling run.More >>
    The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has been sentenced to life in prison for making the deadly smuggling run.More >>

  • USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit

    USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit

    Friday, April 20 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-20 15:47:59 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-20 18:18:03 GMT
    USA Gymnastics has reached a confidential settlement in a Georgia lawsuit that spurred a newspaper's investigation into the organization's child abuse reporting practices.More >>
    USA Gymnastics has reached a confidential settlement in a Georgia lawsuit that spurred a newspaper's investigation into the organization's child abuse reporting practices.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly