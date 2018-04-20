Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for making the deadly smuggling run.

Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra read the sentence Friday, after James Matthew Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty in October to one conspiracy count and a count of transporting the immigrants resulting in death.

The 61-year-old could have faced the death penalty had he been convicted at trial.

At least 39 immigrants were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot. Its refrigeration system wasn't working, and passengers had difficulty breathing as outside temperatures climbed to 101 degrees that day.

Eight people were found dead inside the trailer. Two more died after being hospitalized.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Authorities say motive in deputy killings may never be known

    Authorities say motive in deputy killings may never be known

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 10:43:00 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:43:26 GMT
    Authorities identify dead shooter of two Florida sheriff's deputies were fatally shot through the window of a Chinese restaurant.More >>
    Authorities identify dead shooter of two Florida sheriff's deputies were fatally shot through the window of a Chinese restaurant.More >>

  • 1 wounded in Florida school shooting; suspect in custody

    1 wounded in Florida school shooting; suspect in custody

    Friday, April 20 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 13:43:00 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:43:10 GMT
    Authorities say one student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody.More >>
    Authorities say one student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody.More >>

  • Suspended fraternity: Offensive video was 'satirical sketch'

    Suspended fraternity: Offensive video was 'satirical sketch'

    Friday, April 20 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-04-20 12:24:02 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:38:14 GMT
    (Julie McMahon/The Syracuse Newspapers via AP). This Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo shows the Theta Tau fraternity house in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, se...(Julie McMahon/The Syracuse Newspapers via AP). This Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo shows the Theta Tau fraternity house in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, se...

    A fraternity suspended at New York's Syracuse University over an offensive video says the activities were intended as a "satirical sketch."

    More >>

    A fraternity suspended at New York's Syracuse University over an offensive video says the activities were intended as a "satirical sketch."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly