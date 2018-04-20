SunTrust says ex-worker may have stolen data on 1.5M clients - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SunTrust says ex-worker may have stolen data on 1.5M clients

NEW YORK (AP) - SunTrust Banks Inc. says accounts for 1.5 million clients could be compromised following a potential case of data theft.

The Atlanta bank said Friday that a former employee may have stolen the data and an investigation is ongoing. Compromised information could include names, addresses, phone numbers and account balances.

SunTrust says it will offer identity protection for all consumer clients at no cost on an ongoing basis. The company says it has not yet identified any fraudulent activity related to this incident.

It also says that the compromised contact lists did not include Social Security numbers, account numbers, PIN, User IDs, passwords, or driver's license information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

