Reward doubled to $20K after 700 pounds of dynamite stolen

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) - Federal authorities have doubled the reward to $20,000 for information on the theft of hundreds of explosives from a worksite in Pennsylvania.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says approximately 700 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen over the weekend from a Gregory General Contracting Company site in the southeastern part of the state.

The ATF says the explosives had been stored in a locked truck trailer when workers left the site Friday, and they discovered the theft Monday after noticing that the trailer door was ajar and the locks were missing.

The company is a subcontractor of Williams Partners, which is managing the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project in Lancaster County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

