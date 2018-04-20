Authorities say motive in deputy killings may never be known

By JASON DEAREN
Associated Press
TRENTON, Fla. (AP) - Investigators in Florida say they may never know why a man - a recluse from a rural farm community who rarely ventured into town - killed two sheriff's deputies while they sat in a Chinese restaurant.
John Hubert Highnote, 58, of Bell casually walked into the restaurant, went up to the Gilchrest County deputies and fired at them. He then went into his car and killed himself.
"It's inexplicable," State Attorney Bill Cervone said. "People will want to know why, and we may never have an answer for them."
Highnote came from a small town just up the road from the Ace China restaurant in Trenton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Gainesville. He lived alone in a small, brick house off a dirt road shaded under a canopy of trees.
A neighbor who has lived across the street for five years said that Highnote never once introduced himself, and he was rarely seen in town. The only time she ever saw him was when he would drive his truck into the garage.
"I'd see him pull in, shut the garage and go in. No lights on or nothing," said the neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the nature of the crime. She characterized him as a recluse.
Gilchrest County Sheriff Bobby Schultz blamed the deaths of Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, on hatred toward law enforcement.
"What do you expect happens when you demonize law enforcement to the extent it's been demonized? Every type of hate, every type of put-down you can think of," Schultz said at a news conference.
"The only thing these men were guilty of is wanting to protect you and me. They just wanted to get something to eat, and they just wanted to do their job," he said.
President Donald Trump called the slain deputies "HEROES" in a tweet sharing his condolences with their friends, families and colleagues.
Court records show Highnote had one traffic ticket from 2012, but no other criminal or civil court record. Property records show he bought his house in 2010.
Schultz said state law enforcement officials are investigating, and an investigator from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was at Highnote's house on Friday.
"Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey were the best of the best," Schultz said. "They were men of integrity, men of loyalty. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did, and we are very proud of them."
Schultz said he rushed to the scene, and then had the difficult task of calling the families of Ramirez, who is survived by his wife and two young children, and Lindsey, who joined the sheriff's office in 2013.
Jamie Mauldin, a waitress at Akins Bar-B-Q about a mile from Highnote's house in Bell said the town is devastated by the loss of the two deputies. She wore a freshly made T-shirt that said "Gilchrist Strong." The proceeds of the shirts will go to the deputies' families.
"Ramirez was the sweetest ever. He loved his family. Loved his job," she said. "Always had a smile."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.More >>
Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.More >>
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>