UK pound drops as central bank chief tempers rate hike talk - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK pound drops as central bank chief tempers rate hike talk

LONDON (AP) - The British pound is falling from post-Brexit highs after the Bank of England's governor tempered market expectations of another interest rate hike next month.

In comments to the BBC on Thursday, Mark Carney noted some recent soft economic data, and reiterated that any interest rate rises would be gradual.

He said: "I don't want to get too focused on the precise timing - it is more about the general path."

For investors, that was a clear hint that a quarter-point rate increase to 0.75 percent at the next policy meeting on May 10 may not be guaranteed. The pound, which this week was close to the $1.44 level for the first time since the June 2016 Brexit, is down 0.2 percent Friday at $1.4065.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teachers vote for statewide walkout

    Arizona teachers vote for statewide walkout

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:52:43 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-04-20 11:44:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers Cassi Igo and Andrew Brothers cast their ballots outside Paseo Verde Elementary Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Peoria, Ariz. Arizona teachers are weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school fundin...(AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers Cassi Igo and Andrew Brothers cast their ballots outside Paseo Verde Elementary Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Peoria, Ariz. Arizona teachers are weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school fundin...
    The potential for Arizona teachers to launch a first-ever statewide strike has school districts and parents making contingency plans despite a lack of clarity about what may happen and when.More >>
    The potential for Arizona teachers to launch a first-ever statewide strike has school districts and parents making contingency plans despite a lack of clarity about what may happen and when.More >>

  • Kushner Cos. subpoenaed by feds after AP report

    Kushner Cos. subpoenaed by feds after AP report

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-20 03:12:45 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 11:43:55 GMT
    The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to documents about its buildings in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to documents about its buildings in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to documents about its buildings in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to documents about its buildings in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to an Associated Press report that the company filed dozens of false documents about its buildings in New York City.

    More >>

    The Kushner Cos. is confirming it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to an Associated Press report that the company filed dozens of false documents about its buildings in New York City.

    More >>

  • Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

    Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:32:48 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 11:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
    The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.More >>
    The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly