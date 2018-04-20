Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Words of thanks cover a poster board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). An attendant holds a program as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died April 17, at the age of 92.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove of Houston, waits for the start of a ceremony celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady at a viewing.

Bush's body will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston, the nation's largest Episcopal church. The public must go to the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and pass through security. The parking lots can be entered from Voss Road.

Metro is providing shuttles to and from St. Martin's. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m., and shuttles will start running at 11:30 a.m.

A by-invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Martin's.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.