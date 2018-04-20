Hundreds of school walkouts planned on Columbine anniversary

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, 16-year-old Kaylee Tyner listens during a student walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Students at high s...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, 15-year-old Leah Zundel waves a placard during a student walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Students at high ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, a student waves a placard as classmates gather during a student walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Stud...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, young demonstrators hold a rally in front of the White House in Washington. Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gu...

By COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press

Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.

The latest protests are planned for Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado.

Organizers say more than 2,600 demonstrations are planned from Maine to Hawaii.

Many students say they'll wear orange and leave class at 10 a.m. to take a moment of silence for victims of Columbine and other shootings.

It follows a surge of youth activism following the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Students near Washington plan to rally for gun control at the Capitol. At Columbine High School, classes are canceled for a day of service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.