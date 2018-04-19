Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A woman pauses as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A woman pauses as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove watches as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove watches as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). People stand for the national anthem during an event celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). People stand for the national anthem during an event celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston's leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

Hundreds attended the City Hall event on Thursday. The Houston Children's Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Killing renews concerns for homeless Native Americans

    Killing renews concerns for homeless Native Americans

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:32:56 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-04-20 05:49:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, file). FILE--In this Monday, July 21, 2014, file photo, bedding, clothing and broken glass litter a homeless encampment in Albuquerque, N. M., where authorities say three teenagers fatally beat two homeless Navajo men in a crim...(AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, file). FILE--In this Monday, July 21, 2014, file photo, bedding, clothing and broken glass litter a homeless encampment in Albuquerque, N. M., where authorities say three teenagers fatally beat two homeless Navajo men in a crim...
    The killing of a homeless man from the Navajo Nation in Albuquerque is again exposing the heightened threats and dangers many say Native Americans coping with homelessness face in New Mexico's largest city.More >>
    The killing of a homeless man from the Navajo Nation in Albuquerque is again exposing the heightened threats and dangers many say Native Americans coping with homelessness face in New Mexico's largest city.More >>

  • Columbine, Parkland students unite for voter registration

    Columbine, Parkland students unite for voter registration

    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-04-19 18:25:12 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-04-20 05:49:18 GMT
    (AP Phoot/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, an orange ribbons adorns a fence after it was tied there by a student during a walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Little...(AP Phoot/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, an orange ribbons adorns a fence after it was tied there by a student during a walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Little...

    While students across US plan walkouts for Columbine anniversary, a quiet day of service planned for students at Colorado school.

    More >>

    While students across US plan walkouts for Columbine anniversary, a quiet day of service planned for students at Colorado school.

    More >>

  • Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

    Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:56:14 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-04-20 05:49:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, left, speaks next to Deputy Joana Warren outside of the sheriff's homicide bureau office in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigato...(AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, left, speaks next to Deputy Joana Warren outside of the sheriff's homicide bureau office in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigato...
    Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was...More >>
    Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was the person who fatally stabbed him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly