Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A woman pauses as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A woman pauses as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove watches as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove watches as people gather in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush outside Houston City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). People stand for the national anthem during an event celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). People stand for the national anthem during an event celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston's leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

The Houston Children's Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Mrs. Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed at the City Hall event Thursday.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Some GOP officials urge charges for women who get abortions

    Some GOP officials urge charges for women who get abortions

    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-04-19 18:25:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:23:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, file). FILE-- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little, left, with Gov C.L. "Butch" Otter listening, speaks at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Anti-abortion rhetoric is intensifying ahead of mid...(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, file). FILE-- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little, left, with Gov C.L. "Butch" Otter listening, speaks at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Anti-abortion rhetoric is intensifying ahead of mid...
    Officials in Republican-dominant states are pushing legislation ahead of midterm elections that would punish both doctors and patients for abortions.More >>
    Officials in Republican-dominant states are pushing legislation ahead of midterm elections that would punish both doctors and patients for abortions.More >>

  • 2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:23:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>

  • Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:24:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly