Killing renews concerns for homeless Native Americans

By MARY HUDETZ

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The morning a homeless man was shot and killed in Albuquerque, police say surveillance videos showed him running down a street before sunrise, and then gunfire flashed in the dark.

Ronnie Ross, a 50-year-old from the Navajo Nation town of Shiprock, had been shot a dozen times, including once in the forehead and temple, and four times in the back, according to a criminal complaint. Police say the two teenage suspects charged with murder this week apparently shot him "for fun" as they came and went from a hotel party nearby.

The homicide marked the latest in a series of brazen killings and assaults of homeless Native Americans in the city, where they make up only 4 percent of the city's population, but account for 44 percent of people living on the streets, raising the likelihood they will be victimized when there is an attack on the homeless.

A 2014 survey showed 75 percent of homeless Native Americans in Albuquerque had been physically assaulted.

"Just being harassed is part of everyday life, but it's not as much harassment as it is overgrown bullying," said Gordon Yawakia, who works at the Albuquerque Indian Center and was once homeless himself. "What do you do when people are against you and then the authorities are against you and you've got nobody, you know?"

In 2014, Allison Gorman and Kee Thompson, both Navajo, were beaten to death as they slept in a vacant lot. While authorities did not say the men were targeted because they were Native American, activists disagreed and the deaths spurred the creation of a city task force to address Native American homelessness that now-former Mayor Richard Berry said could set the stage for changes for the population across the Southwest.

Now, Ross' death is underscoring how difficult it may be to protect and find solutions for the city's Native American homeless population.

"When I hear a story like this it adds fuel to the fire," said Dawn Begay, who is the city's tribal liaison, and works with the homeless through a local nonprofit. "Where we're headed is a good direction but it has to happen faster."

Ross' killing in March came three months after the body of Audra Willis was found decapitated in an area not far from the Sandia Mountains that line the city's east side. The 39-year-old had come from To'hajiilee, a tiny Navajo community west of Albuquerque, and records show she had multiple addresses during her time in the city, including at the Albuquerque Indian Center.

Willis' especially grisly death sent shockwaves through Albuquerque, just as the beatings of Thompson and Gorman had three years earlier.

The two men had been killed on a July 2014 night when authorities say three boys - ages 15, 16 and 18_returned home from a night of drinking and decided to attack them as they slept on a mattress. The men were beaten with a wooden table leg, cinder blocks, and other objects, police said. One young suspect later told authorities that the teens had beaten dozens of homeless people, though apparently none others fatally.

In Ross' death, the complaint filed against the 15- and 17-year-old suspects does not identify a motive, but says the two teenagers bragged to friends about the shooting.

According to police, friends and acquaintances of the boys - whom The Associated Press is not naming because of their ages - said the suspects had been showing off a gun at the party, and had said to others that they had shot a man. At one point, the younger boy also said to a close friend at the party that he shot a "hobo" in the back.

The boys made one more stop at the scene to find Ross still alive, prompting the older boy to shoot him multiple times, according to the complaint.

"It's completely disturbing," said Officer Simon Drobik, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tuesday. "They just shot this guy for fun."

