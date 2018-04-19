Dakotas sunflower seed competitors settle federal lawsuits - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dakotas sunflower seed competitors settle federal lawsuits

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Federal lawsuits between two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas who accused each other of false advertising have been settled out of court.

Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks Inc. filed the original lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products Inc. and one of its partners. It accused Wild Dutchman of misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products.

Wild Dutchman then filed a countersuit for what it said were bogus claims that Giant Snacks, which calls its seeds "Giants," was making about its relationship with sunflower farmers.

Court documents show that the two sides reached an agreement during a meeting with a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Giant Snacks attorneys Donna Gonzales and Joel Leviton and Wild Dutchman lawyer William Harrie did not return messages seeking comment.



