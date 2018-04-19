San Francisco reverses course, controversial statue to stand - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

San Francisco reverses course, controversial statue to stand

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco authorities reversed a decision to remove a 19th century statue near City Hall that some say is degrading to Native Americans.

San Francisco's Board of Appeals late Wednesday unanimously voted to overturn the city's Arts Commission earlier decision to remove the "Early Days" sculpture, which depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary. It is part of the Pioneer Monument cluster that depicts the founding of California.

The board voted to keep the statue standing after lawyer Steve Schmid appealed the Arts Commission decision to place the statue in storage. Schmid argued the sculpture is an art piece regardless of one's opinion of the sculpture. He said the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment mandates its protection.

"There is controversy here, but you don't end controversy by hiding it away," Schmid said at the meeting. "We don't destroy art."

The Arts Commission started the removal process in October after demonstrators clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.

"As a city, we had an opportunity to correct a gross misrepresentation of history and to honor the wishes of the first people of this land, who have advocated for the sculpture's removal for decades, said commission spokeswoman Kate Patterson.

Patterson said the agency is committed to the statue's removal and is exploring its legal options.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:53:48 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • 2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:53:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>

  • Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

    Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:56:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:47:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, left, speaks next to Deputy Joana Warren outside of the sheriff's homicide bureau office in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigato...(AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, left, speaks next to Deputy Joana Warren outside of the sheriff's homicide bureau office in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigato...
    Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was...More >>
    Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was the person who fatally stabbed him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly