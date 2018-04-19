Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was the person who fatally stabbed his longtime friend and left his body in bushes near a riverbed, Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives said Thursday.
Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a riverbed in South El Monte, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, investigators said.
The teen's father assembled a group of the boy's close friends to search for him after he didn't show up for school on Wednesday. The suspect and another friend found Sanchez's body Wednesday afternoon.
"The person who killed him is the one who said 'look there here is,'" sheriff's homicide Lt. John Corina said.
Investigators believe the teenage suspect, whose name hasn't been released because of his age, stabbed Sanchez multiple times and left his body in the wooded area. Detectives are still trying to pin down a motive for the killing but said the two were "very good friends."
Sanchez's cousin, Briana Amigon, said in a post on GoFundMe that he loved playing sports, was on his high school's varsity football team and on the wrestling team.
"We have no words to describe the grief that their family is experiencing right now," she wrote.
Edward Zuniga, the superintendent of the El Monte Union High School District, said Sanchez was a popular student athlete and that school officials are still in shock over his death. The school district is offering grief counseling to other students, he said.
The teenage suspect was arrested early Thursday morning when detectives grew wary of his story after hearing conflicting statements during interviews, Corina said.
"Some things didn't add up," he said.
Corina said it was disturbing and out of the ordinary for the suspect to be involved for the search of the friend he allegedly killed.
"This person kills his friend and then acts like, 'Oh, I'll go out and try to find him,'" Corina said. "It is almost like he was trying to throw everyone off."
Detectives obtained a search warrant and raided the teenager's home early Thursday, where they found evidence that was "very helpful" to the investigation, Corina said. He declined to elaborate on the evidence in the case but said it was enough for detectives book the suspect on a murder charge.
___
Follow Balsamo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.More >>
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.More >>
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>