Prosecutor: Former Texas nurse confessed in deaths of babies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: Former Texas nurse confessed in deaths of babies

(Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co... (Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co...
(Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co... (Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co...
(Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co... (Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Genene Jones appears in court at a hearing for a speedy trial in San Antonio, Texas. A Texas prosecutor said the imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe co...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A Texas prosecutor says an imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 children has confessed in the past to killing children in her care.

Bexar (bayr) County prosecutor Jason Goss revealed the confessions Wednesday during a court hearing for 67-year-old Genene Jones.

Goss says Jones told a parole board in 1998 that she injected children. He says Jones in another instance told a board member that, "I really did kill those babies."

Jones has served decades in prison following her murder conviction in 1984. She was scheduled to be released last month, but prosecutors filed additional murder charges, citing new evidence.

She has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Her attorney, Cornelius Cox, wasn't immediately available Thursday to comment on Goss' claims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:23:21 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:24:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:24:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly