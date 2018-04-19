Walmart Wellness Day provides free health screenings

Baton Rouge Walmart stores are participating in Walmart Wellness Day, America’s largest single-day health fair event.
All Baton Rouge Walmart stores are participating in the event, offering free health screenings for customers on Saturday, April 21.
WALMART WELLNESS DAY
Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than two million free screenings to people across the country.
FREE HEALTH SCREENING
For some, the screenings have been life-saving, uncovering existing health problems.
