Walmart Wellness Day provides free health screenings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge Walmart stores are participating in Walmart Wellness Day, America’s largest single-day health fair event.

All Baton Rouge Walmart stores are participating in the event, offering free health screenings for customers on Saturday, April 21.

WALMART WELLNESS DAY

  • Saturday, April 21
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Baton Rouge Walmart stores

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than two million free screenings to people across the country.

FREE HEALTH SCREENING

  • Blood glucose
  • Blood pressure
  • Body mass index
  • Low-cost immunizations
  • Free vision screenings (at select locations)

For some, the screenings have been life-saving, uncovering existing health problems.

