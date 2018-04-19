Suspect in Vegas casino picnic shooting arrested in Texas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suspect in Vegas casino picnic shooting arrested in Texas

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Anthony Wrobel. Police were searching for Wrobel on Monday, April 16, 2018. He is accused of o... (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Anthony Wrobel. Police were searching for Wrobel on Monday, April 16, 2018. He is accused of o...
(The Venetian via AP). This undated photo provided by The Venetian resort and casino shows vice president of casino operations Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations at the casino. Banks was killed Sunday, April 15, 2018, at a picnic held for a... (The Venetian via AP). This undated photo provided by The Venetian resort and casino shows vice president of casino operations Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations at the casino. Banks was killed Sunday, April 15, 2018, at a picnic held for a...
(AP Photo/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.). This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Anthony Wrobel. Wrobel is accused of opening fire on a picnic for a group of employees of a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort,... (AP Photo/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.). This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Anthony Wrobel. Wrobel is accused of opening fire on a picnic for a group of employees of a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort,...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a casino dealer identified as the suspect in a deadly company picnic shooting on Sunday has been arrested in a small town in the Texas Panhandle.

Las Vegas police said on Twitter Thursday that Anthony J. Wrobel was taken into custody "by Texas law enforcement" near Vega (VAY'-guh), Texas.

That's a town off Interstate 40 in the Texas Panhandle between New Mexico and Amarillo.

In Texas, Oldham County sheriff's dispatcher Billie Jo Miesner confirmed that Wrobel is being held by sheriff's officials.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said additional information would be provided later.

Wrobel is accused of killing Venetian executive Mia Banks and badly wounding co-worker Hector Rodriguez at close range while they sat at a table at a Las Vegas park.

