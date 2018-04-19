8,000 Disneyland tickets stolen from youth farming group - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

8,000 Disneyland tickets stolen from youth farming group

GALT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say thieves made off with 8,000 Disneyland tickets when they stole a box trailer from a youth agricultural education organization.

The California Highway Patrol says the trailer is owned by Future Farmers of America and was stolen Wednesday from the group's office in the city of Galt, south of Sacramento.

Officials say security footage shows a dark pickup truck backing up to the trailer and driving it away.

The trailer was also loaded with audio and visual equipment for use at the group's upcoming annual leadership conference in Anaheim that starts Sunday.

The highway patrol is asking for the public's help in finding the trailer and warning people to be cautious when purchasing Disneyland tickets from unknown sources.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

