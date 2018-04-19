Musk's LA transport tunnel proposal takes step forward - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Musk's LA transport tunnel proposal takes step forward

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A committee of the Los Angeles City Council has approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.

The Los Angeles Times reports that members of the council's public works committee said Wednesday they wanted to approve any proposal that could help untangle the city's notorious traffic.

In addition to his Tesla electric car and SpaceX rocket launch businesses, Musk has created a company to bore transportation tunnels.

He envisions motorists' vehicles being lowered by elevators into tunnels and onto electric sleds that whisk them along to destinations.

The proposed exemption to the California Environmental Quality Act review still requires approval by the full City Council, amid concerns about rushing into the project without the analysis.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

