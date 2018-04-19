Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.

The Record reports that Australian artist Paul Newton will paint the portrait of the Republican who left office after eight years in January.

The cost detail was obtained through an open records request.

Democrats Jon Corzine, Richard Codey and Jim McGreevey spent a combined $74,500 for theirs. None served for two terms.

The Christie painting will likely be more formal than one of his best known images of him after he was photographed sitting on a beach closed to the public due to a budget stalemate last year.

Christie appreciated luxury, watching the Dallas Cowboys from owner Jerry Jones' box and going to Jordan on the King Abdullah II's dime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Pharma Bro' moves to New Jersey _ for federal prison stay

    'Pharma Bro' moves to New Jersey _ for federal prison stay

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-04-19 10:32:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:34:23 GMT
    The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.More >>
    The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.More >>

  • FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion

    FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:34:18 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:33:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly