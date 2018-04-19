The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.

Cosby's lawyers argued on Thursday that prosecutors were out of line for implying they were wrong to help star defense witness Marguerite Jackson write a statement outlining how she says Cosby's chief accuser mused about framing a celebrity.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan irked Cosby's lawyers during Jackson's cross-examination by repeatedly saying they "created" her affidavit.

The judge says there is "simply no grounds for a mistrial" and that Cosby's lawyers are raising the issue too late.

Judge Steven O'Neill is also slamming the comedian's lawyers for dragging out the trial by having just one witness ready to testify Thursday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says it was consensual.

___

8:35 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the ninth day of his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Thursday morning where the jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts.

The prosecution's expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby's last trial that wooziness and other effects chief accuser Andrea Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers have turned to their star witness in the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

Temple University academic adviser Marguerite Jackson testified on Wednesday that chief accuser Andrea Constand spoke about fabricating sexual assault allegations against a high-profile person so she could "get that money" from a lawsuit.

Jackson took the witness stand the same day jurors heard Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

The jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts on Thursday.

The prosecution's expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby's last trial that wooziness and other effects Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Pharma Bro' moves to New Jersey _ for federal prison stay

    'Pharma Bro' moves to New Jersey _ for federal prison stay

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-04-19 10:32:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:34:23 GMT
    The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.More >>
    The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.More >>

  • FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion

    FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:34:18 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:33:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly