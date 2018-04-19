Protesters want release of frat video deemed racist, sexist - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Protesters want release of frat video deemed racist, sexist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Protesters at New York's Syracuse University have demanded that the school release video showing racist and sexist behavior by members of a now-suspended fraternity.

The school's chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.

"I am appalled by this and deeply concerned for all members of our community," Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in an email, according to The Post-Standard .

Theta Tau is investigating and said the behaviors described were not representative of its "very diverse organization."

On Tuesday, California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.

Syracuse University held a gathering Wednesday to promote "community dialogue." Later, about 100 people marched through the campus carrying signs and chanting. Then, 400 attended a three-hour discussion, venting frustrations over what they view as systemic racism and sexism at the school.

The topics included a 2014 video that showed an SU women's soccer player directing racial and homophobic slurs at another person.

Students at the discussion recommended leading by example, making certain African-American Studies courses mandatory and finding a better way to organize.

"This gives me a reason to stay here until they fix things," junior Saumya Melwani said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

