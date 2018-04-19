Syracuse fraternity suspended after racist videos released - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Syracuse fraternity suspended after racist videos released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Video showing a group of men laughing uproariously at performances punctuated by racist language against blacks, Jews and Hispanics and simulated sex acts has roiled the campus of Syracuse University, and a fraternity there has been suspended.

Chancellor Ken Syverud said Wednesday that the school suspended Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, for videos he described as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities.

Theta Tau's national organization said that it is investigating and that the behaviors described were not representative of its "very diverse organization."

Some students claim the videos illustrate larger issues of racism and sexism at Syracuse. The chancellor said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.

"I am appalled by this and deeply concerned for all members of our community," Syverud wrote in an email Wednesday. "The conduct is deeply harmful and contrary to the values and community standards we expect of our students"

The Daily Orange student newspaper posted a six-minute recording it said was one of several videos it had obtained. The newspaper said the recording was of a video made in the fraternity house and posted to a private Facebook group called "Tau of Theta Tau."

Syracuse University held a gathering Wednesday to promote "community dialogue" and about 100 people marched through the campus carrying signs and chanting. About 400 attended a three-hour discussion, venting frustrations over what they view as systemic racism and sexism at the school.

The topics included a 2014 video that showed an SU women's soccer player directing racial and homophobic slurs at another person.

Students recommended leading by example, making certain African-American Studies courses mandatory and finding a better way to organize.

"This gives me a reason to stay here until they fix things," junior Saumya Melwani said, according to Syracuse.com.

The controversy in Syracuse erupted a day after California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:23:21 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • 2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:23:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>

  • British cybersecurity expert faces key hearing in US case

    British cybersecurity expert faces key hearing in US case

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 17:52:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:24:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - This Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo shows Marcus Hutchins, a British cybersecurity expert during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins once hailed as a hero for stopping the WannaCry computer virus that...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - This Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo shows Marcus Hutchins, a British cybersecurity expert during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins once hailed as a hero for stopping the WannaCry computer virus that...
    A British cybersecurity expert once hailed as a hero for stopping a computer virus will be in federal court in Milwaukee to try to weaken a criminal case against him by having his post-arrest statements tossed.More >>
    A British cybersecurity expert once hailed as a hero for stopping a computer virus will be in federal court in Milwaukee to try to weaken a criminal case against him by having his post-arrest statements tossed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly