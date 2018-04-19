Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). This April 12, 2018 photo shows containers that were loaded with tons of sewage sludge in Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolled in from New York City, Hall says her small town smells like rott... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). This April 12, 2018 photo shows containers that were loaded with tons of sewage sludge in Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolled in from New York City, Hall says her small town smells like rott...
(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). This April 12, 2018 photo shows containers that were loaded with tons of sewage sludge in Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolled in from New York City, Hall says her small town smells like rott... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). This April 12, 2018 photo shows containers that were loaded with tons of sewage sludge in Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolled in from New York City, Hall says her small town smells like rott...
(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this April 12, 2018 photo, Mayor Heather Hall discusses the nearby train that was loaded with tons of sewage sludge that is stinking up her community of Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolle... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this April 12, 2018 photo, Mayor Heather Hall discusses the nearby train that was loaded with tons of sewage sludge that is stinking up her community of Parrish, Ala. More than two months after the so-called "Poop Train" rolle...

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An Alabama mayor says the last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up her town has finally been emptied.

For more than two months, the sludge has blown an unbearable stench throughout the small town of Parrish.

Mayor Heather Hall said on social media Wednesday that all of the containers have been emptied. Some are still awaiting shipment back to the northeast U.S.

The sludge is a byproduct of New Yorkers' excrement. It was shipped to the nearby Big Sky landfill. Hall said after a public outcry, the Norfolk Southern railroad required Big Sky to hire more truck drivers to remove the sludge.

Experts say other states send their waste to Alabama due to low landfill fees and lax zoning laws. New York has discontinued shipments for now.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Calif. governor says deal reached on National Guard mission

    Calif. governor says deal reached on National Guard mission

    Thursday, April 19 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-04-19 07:01:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:55:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump slammed California Gov. Jer...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump slammed California Gov. Jer...

    Gov. Jerry Brown says he has reached agreement with the Trump administration to deploy up to 400 California National Guard troops to the border and elsewhere.

    More >>

    Gov. Jerry Brown says he has reached agreement with the Trump administration to deploy up to 400 California National Guard troops to the border and elsewhere.

    More >>

  • Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:42:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:54:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...More >>
    Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for their lives.More >>

  • 2 years after Prince's death, prosecutor to update probe

    2 years after Prince's death, prosecutor to update probe

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:53:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly