Russia joins bid to win compensation over US metals tariffs

GENEVA (AP) - Russia has joined the European Union, India and China in demanding compensation from the United States for its tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

The World Trade Organization's web site posted Thursday a filing from Russia that, like other countries, argues that the tariffs that took effect March 23 amount to a "safeguard" measure aimed to protect U.S. domestic producers from surging imports.

The Trump administration has rejected those arguments and says the measures are for national security reasons.

It is unclear, however, what Russia's move means in practice. It did not go so far as to appeal to the WTO's dispute settlement process over the tariffs. Under WTO rules, the only way to find out whether Russia is entitled to compensation is by initiating a dispute on the issue. Russia has never issued a WTO dispute complaint against the U.S. since Russia joined the trade body in 2012.

So far, China is the only country that has done so over the blanket tariffs on imports of the metals, though India has asked to sit in on its talks with the United States on the issue.

Longtime U.S. allies including Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Australia and the EU have won temporary exemptions from application of the tariffs, pending talks with the United States.

