Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba sets plans for Thailand - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba sets plans for Thailand

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Founder and chairman of Alibaba Jack Ma arrives for signing the memorandums of understanding linked to the investment in Thailand, during a press conference Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Founder and chairman of Alibaba Jack Ma arrives for signing the memorandums of understanding linked to the investment in Thailand, during a press conference Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April 19, 2018.
(Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures as he arrives for a meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to ... (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures as he arrives for a meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to ...
(Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, meets Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to announce the group's invest... (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, meets Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to announce the group's invest...
(Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, front left, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to announce the... (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, front left, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a visit to the country to announce the...
(Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during a visit to announce the group's investment in the Thai government's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme, in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, ... (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP). Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during a visit to announce the group's investment in the Thai government's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme, in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, April 19, ...

By JERRY HARMER
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) - The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has agreed to step up investments in Thailand as competition between online retailers heats up in fast-growing Southeast Asia.

The founder of the online shopping giant, Jack Ma, met with Thailand's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, on Thursday and later signed several agreements, including one to help set up a "smart digital hub" in a showcase project called the Eastern Economic Corridor, to facilitate trade between Thailand, China, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Both Ma and Prayuth sought to allay concerns that Alibaba's growing involvement might increase Chinese influence without benefiting Thailand. Across the region, such concerns have deepened as Beijing expands investments in a slew of projects that help expand transportation and supply chain networks linked to China.

"Are we going to occupy Thailand, are we going to take away the jobs?" Ma said at a news conference. "We are not interested in that. We are interested in and focusing on enabling entrepreneurs and partners in Thailand."

Prayuth told reporters that the amount of investment involved would be determined later. Earlier, Thai media reported that Alibaba plans to invest 11 billion Thai baht ($350 million) in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Reports said the hub, due to be completed next year, would also serve as a research and development center for Alibaba.

Prayuth, who as army commander led a 2014 coup, said he asked Ma to help Thailand to boost exports of rice, palm oil and rubber and to help the country's low-income and farm workers.

Ma told the Thai leader that Alibaba could help develop logistics systems to speed up delivery of farm products, he said.

"Therefore, this is beneficial to Thailand. Don't think of this as being disadvantageous for Thailand," Prayuth said.

The government said Alibaba also plans to help train Thai entrepreneurs and small businesses in e-commerce and to set up an online tourism platform.

Alibaba and Amazon both have been expanding in Southeast Asia, an increasingly affluent region of more than 600 million people. E-commerce still accounts for less than 3 percent of retail sales in the region but is growing quickly.

Last month, Alibaba announced it was investing another $2 billion in regional online retailer Lazada Group, doubling its stake in the company that it gained control of in 2016.

___

Associated Press writer Kaweewit Kaewjinda contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 420's long, strange trip to pot holiday began in California

    420's long, strange trip to pot holiday began in California

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:14:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this Friday, April 13, 2018, photo, the Waldos, from left, Mark Gravitch, Larry Schwartz, Dave Reddix, Steve Capper and Jeffrey Noel pose below a statue of Louis Pasteur at San Rafael High School in San Rafael, Calif. Friday...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this Friday, April 13, 2018, photo, the Waldos, from left, Mark Gravitch, Larry Schwartz, Dave Reddix, Steve Capper and Jeffrey Noel pose below a statue of Louis Pasteur at San Rafael High School in San Rafael, Calif. Friday...
    Where are The Waldos? Not far from the San Francisco Bay Area high school where in 1971 the five buddies' search for a marijuana patch gave birth to the term 420, now the date for marijuana's high holiday and...More >>
    Where are The Waldos? Not far from the San Francisco Bay Area high school where in 1971 the five buddies' search for a marijuana patch gave birth to the term 420, now the date for marijuana's high holiday and universal slang for smoking weed.More >>

  • Mower, tooth in a box, Vishnu doll in New Jersey beach trash

    Mower, tooth in a box, Vishnu doll in New Jersey beach trash

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:20:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:13:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this April 6, 2018 photo trash lies on a beach in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. On Thursday April 12, 2018, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group released the results of its annual beach sweeps program, in which nearly 374,...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this April 6, 2018 photo trash lies on a beach in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. On Thursday April 12, 2018, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group released the results of its annual beach sweeps program, in which nearly 374,...
    A New Jersey environmental group's list of trash its volunteers picked up from the state's beaches includes plenty of bizarre items.More >>
    A New Jersey environmental group's list of trash its volunteers picked up from the state's beaches includes plenty of bizarre items.More >>

  • 2 years after Prince's death, prosecutor to update probe

    2 years after Prince's death, prosecutor to update probe

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:12:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly