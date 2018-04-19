Unilever announces share buyback, dividend boost - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Unilever announces share buyback, dividend boost

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Unilever, the consumer goods multinational whose brands include Dove, Knorr and Ben & Jerry's, says it is planning a share buyback worth up to 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) later this year.

Unilever said Thursday that sales in the first quarter were hit by unfavorable currency exchange rates and fell 5.2 percent to 12.6 billion euros ($15.6 billion) compared with the same period last year. However, the company added that underlying sales growth was 3.4 percent.

Unilever, which last month announced plans to consolidate its global headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London, also raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.

CEO Paul Polman says the first quarter "demonstrates another good volume-driven performance" at its Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment divisions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Possibility of first-ever strike divides Arizona teachers

    Possibility of first-ever strike divides Arizona teachers

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:41:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:36:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11 2018 file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. Arizona teachers began to vote Tuesday, April 17 on whether to walk off th...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11 2018 file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. Arizona teachers began to vote Tuesday, April 17 on whether to walk off th...
    Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation and they're weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks of growing protests.More >>
    Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation and they're weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks of growing protests.More >>

  • NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planets

    NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planets

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-18 17:35:20 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:36:12 GMT
    (SpaceX via AP). This photo released by SpaceX on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 shows a Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. Once in orbit, TESS will peer at hundreds of thousands...(SpaceX via AP). This photo released by SpaceX on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 shows a Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. Once in orbit, TESS will peer at hundreds of thousands...
    NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft is back on the pad for another shot at launch.More >>
    NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft is back on the pad for another shot at launch.More >>

  • Nanny who killed kids while parents away convicted of murder

    Nanny who killed kids while parents away convicted of murder

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-04-18 20:31:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:36:02 GMT
    Jurors on Wednesday found Yoselyn Ortega knew what she was doing when she killed Lucia Krim, 6, and Leo Krim, 2, in October 2012. (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File)Jurors on Wednesday found Yoselyn Ortega knew what she was doing when she killed Lucia Krim, 6, and Leo Krim, 2, in October 2012. (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File)

    A nanny who argued she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for stabbing two children to death at their New York home has been convicted of murder.

    More >>

    A nanny who argued she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for stabbing two children to death at their New York home has been convicted of murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly